Six-Time Pro Bowler Named Candidate For Titans

The Tennessee Titans could bring in some Pro Bowl talent.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen makes a catch Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans have improved with their draft class this year, but there are still ways that the team could get even better.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the top 10 free agents left unsigned, and he thinks that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen could be a fit for the Titans.

"Last season with the Chicago Bears, wide receiver Keenan Allen didn't appear as fast or as shifty as he regularly did early in his career. However, the 33-year-old was still a productive contributor in a very underwhelming offense," Knox wrote.

"Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams struggled with the speed and complexity of NFL defenses, and the Bears ranked a lowly 31st in net yards per pass attempt. Allen still managed to catch 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns."

"Allen can't run or shake coverage like he once did, and he's also dealt with soft-tissue injuries in recent years. However, he's still a savvy route-runner with reliable hands who can use spacing and leverage to get open," Knox continued.

"Allen would be a great fit for a team looking to develop a young quarterback. His experience would be valuable, and he could serve as a high-end security blanket as a third or fourth receiver."

Allen would get to play the same role for Cam Ward that he did for last year's No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. He would be that reliable target up the middle that would make Ward more comfortable in the offense.

Tyler Lockett was signed to possibly fill that role, but there isn't a rule against having both of them on the team. Allen would also serve as a mentor to fourth-round receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor as they embark on their rookie season.

