Titans GM Previews Cam Ward, Tyler Lockett Connection
The Tennessee Titans have officially put pen to paper with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
The Titans announced on social media that they have officially signed Locket to a contract after the veteran revealed Wednesday that he would be heading to Nashville. Per Spotrac, Lockett signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Titans.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told reporters that Lockett's signing is big for the team headed into the 2025.
"He's a big addition for us," Borgonzi said. "As a veteran wide receiver, he's dependable, can get open. He's got great instincts, and he's going to be great for this locker room as well."
It's clear that the Titans prioritized getting new franchise quarterback Cam Ward some new weapons this offseason. Along with the signing of Lockett, Tennessee also added veteran Van Jefferson along with drafting Florida receiver Chimere Dike, Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor and Texas tight end Gunnar Helm. The Titans are also bringing back Calvin Ridley as the team's No. 1 wideout for next season.
However, he pointed to Lockett's ability specifically to get open for an off-schedule quarterback like Ward as a potential weapon for the offense.
"A lot of the extended plays that Cam has, or any of these quarterbacks, really, when they work outside the pocket, Tyler is one of those guys that you can just find those open areas in those scramble drills," Borgonzi said. "And you saw that over the years with Russell as well."
Nashville could potentially be the final stop for Lockett after an impressive NFL career. He played 10 years for the Seahawks after they selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Locket will get a chance to play against his former head coach and quarterback when the Titans visit the Las Vegas Raiders next season. The Raiders traded for former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and hired franchise legend Pete Carroll with hopes of igniting a turnaround.
