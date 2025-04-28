All Titans

Titans Get Positive Grade For NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans are bringing in a strong group of rookies for the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

Cam Ward fields questions after being introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick and number one overall pick. Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cam Ward fields questions after being introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick and number one overall pick. Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / The Tennessean-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans have seen the NFL Draft come and go, and now they have nine picks to work with on their roster along with several undrafted free agents.

The Ringer contributor Danny Kelly graded the team's draft class, giving the Titans a "B+" for the weekend.

"I like what the Titans did in this draft. They kicked things off by grabbing their franchise quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, a steely playmaker with an aggressive style. Ward brings scintillating traits as a big-play passer, and shows extreme toughness in the pocket—regularly shrugging off pass rushers to keep a play alive and make a throw," Kelly wrote.

"I like the potential of the team's two Day-2 picks as well: UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo is just scratching the surface of his potential on the edge after mainly playing off the ball earlier in his career. And Penn State safety Kevin Winston is a super rangy, high-intensity defender who flies around the field and arrives at the ball carrier with incredible closing speed. He would've gone much higher if he hadn't missed most of the season to a knee injury."

"Chimere Dike is a lid-lifting, big-play threat, Texas tight end Gunnar Helm is a reliable intermediate and red-zone target, and Stanford's Elic Ayomanor has potential to develop into a legit X receiver for this team. This class is obviously anchored by Ward, but I thought the team made smart moves from start to finish."

Ward is the clear headliner of the draft class, and his success will determine if this year was a success or not down the line. However, there are other players that will have their time to shine, and everyone has a chance to make the Titans better for the future.

The Titans rookies will participate in the team's minicamp early next month.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News