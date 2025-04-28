Titans Get Positive Grade For NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans have seen the NFL Draft come and go, and now they have nine picks to work with on their roster along with several undrafted free agents.
The Ringer contributor Danny Kelly graded the team's draft class, giving the Titans a "B+" for the weekend.
"I like what the Titans did in this draft. They kicked things off by grabbing their franchise quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, a steely playmaker with an aggressive style. Ward brings scintillating traits as a big-play passer, and shows extreme toughness in the pocket—regularly shrugging off pass rushers to keep a play alive and make a throw," Kelly wrote.
"I like the potential of the team's two Day-2 picks as well: UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo is just scratching the surface of his potential on the edge after mainly playing off the ball earlier in his career. And Penn State safety Kevin Winston is a super rangy, high-intensity defender who flies around the field and arrives at the ball carrier with incredible closing speed. He would've gone much higher if he hadn't missed most of the season to a knee injury."
"Chimere Dike is a lid-lifting, big-play threat, Texas tight end Gunnar Helm is a reliable intermediate and red-zone target, and Stanford's Elic Ayomanor has potential to develop into a legit X receiver for this team. This class is obviously anchored by Ward, but I thought the team made smart moves from start to finish."
Ward is the clear headliner of the draft class, and his success will determine if this year was a success or not down the line. However, there are other players that will have their time to shine, and everyone has a chance to make the Titans better for the future.
The Titans rookies will participate in the team's minicamp early next month.
