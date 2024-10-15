Stephen A. Smith Blasts Titans QB Will Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis continues to be criticized for his performance so far this season.
During a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith took his turn at jabbing Levis. While talking about Calvin Ridley's NSFW rant following Tennessee's Week 6's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Smith turned the page to Levis, saying that his role on the viral Hellman's Mayonnaise commercial is "rewarding mediocrity."
"How the hell he get these commercials?" Smith said. "See, that's the problem with America. We got to stop rewarding mediocrity ... How you gonna get a mayonnaise commercial and you playing like that? I mean come on."
Levis, who drew a ton of attention to himself during the pre-draft process last offseason when he admitted to putting mayonnaise in his coffee, has been featured in a hilarious Hellmann commercial since it debuted in August. The ad pokes fun at over-dramatic fragrance commercials while showing Levis shirtless with a full jar of mayonnaise.
Considering the attention Levis garnered for his odd choice, it was a smart move by Hellman to jump at the opportunity to feature him in an ad, especially after he showed some promise last year as a rookie. However, Smith might be right for once. Levis' play through five games this season doesn't exactly warrant a spot in a national commercial.
Levis has struggled with decision-making and overall consistency this season. He's gone 83-for-125 passing for 699 yards and five touchdowns along with a league-leading seven interceptions. He has also lost three fumbles.
In the Titans' loss to the Colts, he finished with just 95 passing yards. That will certainly need to change if Levis wants to keep his job while also giving Tennessee its best shot at an upset on the road in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!