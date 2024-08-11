Stock Up: Titan LB Turns Heads in Preseason Debut
The Tennessee Titans are recovering after a 17-13 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night inside Nissan Stadium.
Given the fact that playing time needed to be divvied out amongst 90 players rather than 53, most players aren't walking away with too much mileage from the game. But nobody had more of an impact on the defensive side of the ball than linebacker Chance Campbell.
Campbell recorded a game-high nine tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in the win. His performance was praised by coach Brian Callahan after the game.
"He made plays kind of all night long," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He made some hits on the quarterback. I think he sacked the quarterback once, if I'm not mistaken. But just to see him come alive a little bit was great because we're looking for guys to keep coming in that room for depth purposes. Obviously, we lost Garret Wallow. And so, there's opportunities there and he did a nice job taking advantage of it."
Campbell, 24, is a sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on injured reserve early in his rookie season and didn't make his debut until 2023. That first appearance came in Week 3 in garbage time of a major blowout loss against the Cleveland Browns. He then played three more games before he was cut and then re-signed with the practice squad. The Titans tried getting him to come back but he suffered an injury that placed him on injured reserve for a second straight season.
Now healthy and in a situation where the Titans are in need of linebackers, performances like the one Campbell had against the Niners are even more important. Campbell has a legitimate chance of not only making the 53-man roster but also carving out a decent-sized role for himself.
Campbell and the Titans are set to host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
