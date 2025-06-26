Titans RB Facing Critical Season
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is going into his third season with the team, and it is easily his most important to date.
Spears was taken as a Day 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means the Titans have plans for him to be a top contributor for the team.
A to Z Sports reporter Easton Freeze emphasized the importance of Spears' growth in 2025.
"Tyjae Spears is entering his third NFL season, and though it’s not the final year of his cost-controlled rookie contract, in a lot of ways it feels like his chance to put-up or shut-up," Freeze wrote.
"Last year he dealt with an ankle, a hamstring, and two concussions that kept him from ever hitting any kind of a stride. With Tony Pollard’s future in Tennessee completely up in the air after this year—the last $3M of his guaranteed money hits in 2025 and the team has an out this spring that will cost them nothing—this is the time for Spears to force his team to keep him in their plans going forward."
In 2024, Spears played in 12 games, recording 84 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns.
Spears has the potential to take over the starting role for the Titans in 2026 if the team moves on from Pollard, but that won't happen if he doesn't showcase the ability to lead the rushing attack in the 2025 season.
Spears will likely get less than half of the carries if Pollard is healthy, but he should have more opportunities to succeed if he can avoid injury.
Spears and the rest of the Titans are taking a few weeks off, but they will be back in action for training camp when players report on Tuesday, July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!