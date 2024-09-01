Titans Ace LB Trade
The Tennessee Titans boosted their linebacker room earlier this week by trading for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.
ESPN writer Seth Walder believes the Titans got the better end of the trade, giving them an "A-" for the deal.
"Jones instantly becomes the Titans' best linebacker ahead of Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Gibbens, who both ranked worse than Jones in run stop win rate, pass rush win rate and yards per coverage snap allowed last year," Walder writes. "The move fits nicely into a solid offseason for the Titans and also fits into their general timeline. Despite questions about quarterback Will Levis, the Titans are building a team that can be dangerous if -- a big if -- Levis breaks out in year two. That makes sense! There is no time to waste. They were presented an opportunity to upgrade at linebacker for cheap and took it. The real question: do they have to pay Jones now? And if so, how much? But the Titans' defense is better today than yesterday, and they didn't have to give up much draft capital to do it."
Jones, 24, was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he arrived just in time to help his team win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. While he had a smaller role on the defense in his first season, his role grew over the last two years as he became the Rams' starter at the position.
In 2023, Jones started all 15 games he played in and recorded 145 tackles, which ranked 11th in the league. He will have a chance to start alongside Kenneth Murray Jr., who signed a two-year deal with the team this offseason.
Jones and the Titans are preparing for their season opener next Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
