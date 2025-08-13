Titans Rookie WR Losing Grip on Roster Spot
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo came into training camp as a sexy undrafted name that could make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
However, Restrepo is trending downwards going into the second half of training camp and his spot on the team is very much in jeopardy.
Restrepo didn't play much in the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, failing to see the field until the second half. Considering the fact that several starters took the field against the Bucs, Restrepo is likely seen as a camp body or practice squad performer at this point.
In the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, Restrepo was on the third string behind Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Bryce Oliver, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. Restrepo is on the third string alongside Jha'Quan Jackson, Matt Landers, Mason Kinsey, James Proche II and TJ Sheffield.
Restrepo was viewed as a popular candidate to make the team because of his relationship with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Ward was Restrepo's quarterback in his senior season at Miami, so there is already a built-in chemistry between the duo. However, Restrepo performed poorly at the NFL Combine, resulting in him going undrafted.
The Titans were a natural fit for Restrepo to join to give him a chance to make the roster out of training camp. However, Restrepo came into a Titans roster with so many wide receivers also competing for one of the final spots on the team.
It also didn't help that the Titans selected Dike and Ayomanor in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this spring. With two rookies claiming spots on the roster along with new additions in Lockett and Jefferson, room for another wide receiver is very scarce.
Restrepo still has time to turn things around, especially if he makes an impact on special teams. If he doesn't, there's a good chance he will end up on the practice squad for the upcoming season, where he can continue to work with Ward as he looks to ease his transition from college to the pros.
Restrepo and the Titans are back in action on Friday night when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in their second preseason game. Kickoff for the game is set for 6 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network.
