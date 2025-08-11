Three Backup QBs Titans Can Trade For
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a backup quarterback after Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle struggled mightily in their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's a look at three different people the Titans can trade for ahead of the start of the season:
Trey Lance, Los Angeles Chargers
Lance is a former No. 3 overall pick that is hanging on by a thread fighting for his life in the NFL. Luckily, a recent move to the Chargers has recharged his battery and given him an opportunity to showcase himself in the preseason.
In the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions, Lance threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, completing 13 of 20 passes. He followed that up with 55 passing yards in the team's second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, but also had seven carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.
With Justin Herbert starting and Taylor Heinicke as his backup, Lance will likely earn some interest on the trade market.
Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
O'Connell has 17 starts under his belt since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue.
The Raiders are rolling with Geno Smith as the starter and they also drafted Cam Miller in the sixth round out of North Dakota State.
O'Connell threw for over 200 yards in the Raiders' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but Miller impressed with a 6 of 7 performance for 76 yards and a touchdown.
If the Raiders feel comfortable with Miller, they may want to listen to offers on O'Connell, who could serve as Ward's backup for the season.
Tommy DeVito, New York Giants
The Giants have a crowded quarterback room with Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston all joining the team this season.
There's a chance the Giants cut Winston and make DeVito their QB3, but it would be interesting to see if New York would consider trading the fan favorite.
DeVito completed 10 of 14 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in their first preseason game and he's started eight games in his first two years in the league.
DeVito would be an upgrade over Allen and Boyle, so it could be a route worth discovering.
