Cam Ward Starts Strong Despite Titans Fall to Buccaneers
The Tennessee Titans are leaving the Sunshine State with a rain cloud over their heads after losing 29-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
The Titans began the game with their defense on the field for over 14 of the 15 minutes in the first quarter. Two long Bucs offensive possessions led to just three points while the Titans went three-and-out on their first drive, which only spanned 58 seconds.
The Bucs went up 10-0 on the first play of the second quarter with a two-yard run from Sean Tucker, but the Titans responded with a strong drive led by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
In Ward's shining moment of the game, he went 5 of 6 for 67 yards on a drive that spanned over 6:30 while lasting 11 plays for 65 yards. The drive ended on a one-yard run from starting running back Tony Pollard to cut the deficit to 10-7, but it was the only time Tennessee would score during the game.
The Titans had chances to score during the third quarter, but a turnover on downs inside the red zone and an interception from Brandon Allen sucked out any momentum the team had on offense. The Tampa offense wasn't much better, committing a red zone turnover of its own.
Titans cornerback Davion Ross recovered a fumble from Buccaneers wide receiver Jacob Harris at the Tennessee 13-yard line, erasing any chance of Tampa scoring on that drive.
In the fourth quarter, Titans quarterback Tim Boyle threw an interception, leading to a short Bucs field that ended in a 15-yard touchdown run by Owen Wright, who led all skill players with 87 yards.
Boyle threw a second interception in the fourth quarter, this time to rookie Roman Parodie that was returned 39 yards for a pick six.
The Titans' loss to start the preseason revealed a lot of positives and negatives that the team can work on when they encounter practice next week.
Tennessee's next preseason game comes on Friday when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
