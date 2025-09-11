Titans Address Penalty Issues
While the Titans' opening week loss on the road in Denver doesn't look so bad on a practical basis, having forced multiple turnovers and finishing just one possession short at 12-20, a closer look quickly reveals a crucial problem that the team will be forced to deal with if they want to win going forward.
Namely, penalties — specifically 13 of them. Box that up with a bow and gift it to your least favorite person this holiday season.
Thankfully, the first step in fixing an apparent disciplinary issue is having a head coach recognizes that it exists in the first place. In his Monday press conference following Sunday's loss, HC Brian Callahan directly addressed the penalties, calling their recurrence "frustrating."
"I was disappointed by that," he continued. "The amount of work that we put into it, to have that show up in the opening game was definitely disappointing."
As a result of their 13 violations, the Titans lost a vicious total of 131 yards. Cam Ward threw for 112 yards. It doesn't matter how good the team is playing when the flags aren't flying if they're flying every time they touch the field.
Callahan further expressed frustration with "some of the types" of penalties, noting that he had been hopeful going into the new season that his team had grown past such mistakes; at least, grown past making them at such a frequency. On a more positive not, Callahan promised a coaching focus on penalties throughout the week in an effort to correct and limit these mistakes ahead of the Titans' upcoming home debut against the Rams.
Los Angeles coming to town provides a unique challenge for Tennessee regarding their penalty problem. With one of the most refined coaching trees in the league, Sean McVay has made a name for himself by putting together concise, prepared plans and systems that his team — full of veterans and proven journeyman - can capitalize on.
A younger, less seasoned Titans team will have to find ways to respond at home with their backs against the wall, and that includes keeping their weapons pointed away from their own feet. Callahan and company have three short days to prepare and, hopefully, keep the number of yellow flags in the single-digits at least.
