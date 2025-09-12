Titans DB Talks Contract Extension
Tennessee Titans defensive back Amani Hooker is all smiles as he is under contract until the end of the 2028 season.
Hooker signed a three-year extension worth $40.5 million earlier this month, keeping him with the Titans, the team he's played for since he was chosen in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa.
Hooker spoke about how grateful he is to be under contract for a long time with the only team he's ever known in the NFL.
"It's a true honor," Hooker said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "A lot of guys don't get to that second or third contract, so to be in the same place for seven years and they have enough faith in my play, and who I am as a person, to help this team win.
"I am not going anywhere – I am only 27. So, I have some years left in me. So, I am still proving myself, who I am as a player, to the league and my teammates."
The Titans were considering the idea of a future without Hooker because they drafted Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State in the third round of this year's draft. However, Winston is still recovering from injuries and he did not play in the team's Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos.
While Winston was out, Hooker played well by recording five tackles as the Titans forced four turnovers. Hooker hopes to take that momentum into the team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
"We started fast. We started fast. We had great communication. This detail stuff that happens in the first game, whether it's basic fundamentals of just tackling basic techniques, but this week, we're gonna hone in on it, and we're gonna be ready to go," Hooker said.
Hooker and the Titans defense are putting their finishing touches on the preparation going into the upcoming matchup, where they will look to get back in the win column to even things up at 1-1.
