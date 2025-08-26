Titans Sign Veteran DT
The Tennessee Titans have added another defensive tackle to the mix. Per Adam Schefter, the team is set to sign former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers' defensive tackle, Shy Tuttle.
Since Tuttle has played more than four seasons in the league and is a vested veteran, he did not go on waivers. The Titans still hold the top spot in the waiver wire, and are expected to use it to add some young talent to their roster.
Tuttle, a former undrafted free agent, is entering his seventh year in the NFL. The former Saint and Panther has been a solid role player during his career, playing over 320 snaps every year since entering the league.
Tuttle's best season came in 2022 with the Saints, when he recorded 49 tackles, 10 pressures and two sacks. On top of getting after the quarterback, Tuttle has been solid in the run game, recording 12+ run stops every single season.
In 2024, Tuttle played the most snaps of his career, 610, and finished the year with 46 tackles, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended. He had a strong preseason with the Panthers, but was unable to make the 53-man roster.
With the addition of Tuttle, the Titans now have five interior defensive linemen on the roster: Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat, Timmy Horne, James Lynch and Tuttle. Sebastian Joseph-Day is also capable of lining up inside, but he can also play off the edge.
I already thought the combination of Simmons and Sweat on the interior of the defensive line was a very strong unit, but now the Titans have added a solid depth piece that can rotate in and also fill in if someone were to go down.
With the Titans holding the top spot in the waiver wire, expect to see more additions coming as soon as today. There are plenty of intriguing, young prospects available, such as Eli Ricks, Bradyn Swinson, Chris Paul Jr. and so many more. If the Titans were to make waiver wire additions, which they're fully expected to do, they would have to cut more players who made the initial 53-man roster.
Tuttle adds depth the the Titans' defensive tackle room, and doesn't cost them their top spot on the waiver wire. All things considered, I think this is a good signing for Tennessee.
