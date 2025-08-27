Titans Cut Five Players After Waiver Claims
The Tennessee Titans are adding five players to the roster, but in order for that to happen, they need to make room for them.
Therefore, the Titans are releasing offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive tackle Timmy Horne, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally and offensive tackle John Ojukwu.
Of the five, Levin has been released due to his veteran status. The others will remain on waivers and could be candidates to join the practice squad if they clear the wire.
Horne was replaced in favor of veteran defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, who is signing with the Titans after being cut by the Carolina Panthers earlier in the week. The other moves are a result of the four waiver claims made earlier today.
"Tuttle, who played in college at the University of Tennessee, was waived by the Carolina Panthers earlier this week after playing two seasons with the team," Titans reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"In 32 games with Carolina, Tuttle tallied 89 tackles, a half-sack and eight pass breakups.
"Prior to joining the Panthers, Tuttle played four seasons with the New Orleans Saints after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019."
Tuttle played his collegiate football with Tennessee at Knoxville, so joining the Titans is putting him back in the Volunteer State.
The Titans are swapping Jacobs for Dorian Mausi, an undrafted free agent out of Auburn who narrowly missed the 53-man roster cut from the Minnesota Vikings.
Jeudy-Lally is likely being replaced by Jalyn Armour-Davis, the top player claimed off waivers in the league. Armour-Davis is a fourth-year veteran out of Alabama that was cut by the Baltimore Ravens.
The Titans carried 11 offensive linemen in their initial 53-man roster, so the team cutting two of those players isn't a huge surprise. The Titans are replacing Levin and Ojukwu with former Ravens defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell and Indianapolis Colts defensive back Samuel Womack.
The Titans roster will remain fluid as the team may look to sign free agents that cleared waivers. The roster is always a work in progress, but the team is closer to getting the group together that will compete in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!