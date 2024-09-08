Titans Benefit From Wild Kickoff Fumble By Bears
The Tennessee Titans are off to a fast start against the Chicago Bears after scoring their first touchdown of the season from running back Tony Pollard.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Titans special teams got a bit of a hand from the Chicago Bears as return specialist Velus Jones Jr. botched the snap.
Here's a look at the play:
Jones muffed the kick and it kicked off his foot 20 yards up field, where running back Julius Chestnut was able to recover the fumble at the Bears' 23-yard line.
On the Titans' abbreviated drive, Pollard got the offense into the red zone with a four-yard gain before quarterback Will Levis took a sack from Bears pass rusher Darrell Taylor that knocked them right back out. On 3rd & 9, Levis threw an incompletion, which prompted the field goal unit to come out on fourth down.
Nick Folk then sank his first field goal of the season from 40 yards to get the Titans a two-score lead.
The Titans are playing on the road to open the season, so getting off to a fast start was imperative for the team. While a lot of that comes with getting the offense set and ready, there's also a lot to be said about not making mistakes. The Titans have yet to make any major mistakes and they are capitalizing off of the Bears' miscues.
Now that the Bears are trailing 10-0, they might have to get No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams to start throwing the ball a little more to get the team back in the game.
If the Titans can continue this for the final three quarters, they should be in prime position to start the season right with a win against the Bears.
