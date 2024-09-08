Three Things to Watch in Titans vs. Bears
The Tennessee Titans are ready to play in their season opener against the Chicago Bears, and there's a lot of optimism surrounding the team for the game and the year ahead.
Here are three things to keep an eye out for in the Week 1 contest:
Will Levis Start Hot?
Titans quarterback Will Levis looked really strong throughout the preseason, recording a touchdown in each of his two starts. Given that the Titans are starting the season on the road in front of a Bears crowd who might be as hyped as they have ever been with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams starting on the other sideline, it's important for Levis to quiet the crowd early.
If the Titans can force Williams to play from behind early in his debut, it could bode well for Tennessee as the game begins to settle in.
DeAndre Hopkins' Impact
This week, whether he plays or not, the Titans will quickly learn how important Hopkins is to the offense. Hopkins has been limited throughout the week as he recovers from a torn MCL and he is listed as questionable going into the game.
If he doesn't play, that will take one big target away from Levis and force attention on some of the other players like Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley.
If he suits up, he will command attention whether he is 100 percent or not, and that is how the offense is intended to be. That will give the Titans a true look as to what their offense can produce this season.
New Look Secondary
The Titans have had a lot of change in the secondary with the additions of L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.
While Adams won't make his debut this week as he deals with a hip injury, the new Titans will get their first run together.
It may look a little awkward at first considering Awuzie popped up late on the injury report with a calf injury he's been dealing with throughout training camp and the team doesn't have a lot of experience playing with one another. However, there is a lot of talent in the Titans secondary and they have the potential to truly make a difference for the team.
