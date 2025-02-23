Titans Get Big Shedeur Sanders Update Before NFL Combine
It looks like the Tennessee Titans won't get a chance to see Shedeur Sanders perform at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this coming week.
According to insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Sanders will not be competing in any drills during the NFL Combine. Instead, he'll be focusing on pre-draft interviews across the week, then will throw during his Pro Day alongside four Colorado receivers.
The move is far from a surprise to see Sanders opt out of the on-field action in Indianapolis. It's become increasingly rare to see top quarterbacks perform during the combine. Rather, they'll turn to a familiar setting during their Pro Day to present their physical skillset.
And this time around, the Colorado product will be no different.
During his last season with the Buffaloes, Sanders posted 4,134 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a nation-leading 74.0% completion percentage through 13 games, ultimately guiding him to be a leading candidate to be the first quarterback off the board come April's draft.
Sanders has remained well in the mix as the potential number-one selection for Tennessee, filing in alongside Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, and his quarterback counterpart Cam Ward to be the guy for the job.
The Titans have already gotten an initial opportunity to link with Sanders during the Senior Bowl in a first impression that reportedly went well on both sides. Now, another chance to meet with the Colorado signal caller lies ahead during Tennessee's flurry of prospect meetings across the coming week at the combine.
