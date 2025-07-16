Titans Biggest Question Mark Will Directly Impact 2025 Season
The Tennessee Titans are entering a year that will change the trajectory of their future one way or another. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will have a lot of questions to answer as a rookie and will need to show something that says he is capable of being a franchise quarterback for fans to feel completely confident in him going forward. On top of that, Brian Callahan is entering a make-or-break season. Should the Titans end up with the No. 1 overall pick again, it's almost guaranteed that someone else will be under the headset in 2026.
And while both Callahan and Ward will be looking to make a point in 2025, neither has been labeled the biggest question mark on the roster. Rather, the receiving corps is the biggest unknown, according to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report.
"The Titans are set to embark on the Cam Ward era with a new-look group of wide receivers," Ballentine writes. "Calvin Ridley returns as the presumptive No. 1 receiver, but there are plenty of questions to answer after that in camp. Surrounding a rookie quarterback with the right context is always crucial for development and early success. The Titans put a lot of resources into making sure Ward has weapons to work with. Figuring out how to best use them will be crucial in camp."
"The best candidate to be the No. 2 option is Tyler Lockett. He's the most experienced, but it's also worth noting he's going to be 33 in September and is coming off his least productive season since 2017. Van Jefferson gives them another veteran to compete for playing time. But Lockett and Jefferson's best contributions to the team might be how much they help a trio of rookies figure out life in the league. Fourth-round picks Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo will all have a chance to work their way up the depth chart."
The current group of pass-catchers is certainly improved from what it was in 2024, but each individual member comes with their own sets of questions. Can Calvin Ridley be a high-end No. 1? Can Tyler Lockett turn back time a few years? Can one of Elic Ayomanor or Chimere Dike be reliable as rookies? How those questions are answered will have a direct impact on how the Titans' season will go.
