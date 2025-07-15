Titans' Brian Callahan Could Be NFL's Worst HC
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is entering his second season at the helm, where he will need to be better than he was a year ago.
Callahan took over for Mike Vrabel in January 2024. Vrabel was fired after six seasons with the Titans, where he made three playoff appearances, including an AFC Championship Game.
Callahan started out his Titans tenure on the wrong foot, finishing 3-14 and earning the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That's why it's appropriate for CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin to place him at No. 32 in his head coach rankings.
"We shouldn't fault Callahan too much for inheriting an overhauled roster, but after he was unable to corral quarterback Will Levis' riskiest tendencies, there's a lot riding on Cam Ward essentially controlling himself as Tennessee's new face of the franchise," Benjamin wrote.
Callahan was part of the third tier in Benjamin's ranking, which was titled "Unproven or underwhelming." The other coaches in the tier alongside Callahan were Brian Schottenheimer (Dallas Cowboys), Brian Daboll (New York Giants), Kellen Moore (New Orleans Saints), Aaron Glenn (New York Jets), Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons), Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jonathan Gannon (Arizona Cardinals), Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears), Dave Canales (Carolina Panthers), Shane Steichen (Indianapolis Colts) and Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks).
Callahan is a talented coach, otherwise he wouldn't have been given the job with the Titans to begin with. He struggled with the personnel at his disposal last year, but there are improvements made in that department.
The Titans knew change was needed after the season when they went 3-14, but they chose not to make the swap with Callahan.
However, if the Titans struggle again in 2025, it will be hard for Callahan to dodge the pink slip again.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!