Titans O-Line Receives Major Praise for Upgrades
The Tennessee Titans made a change or two to their offensive line over the offseason.
The team was in dire need of shaking things up, but they made some changes by signing Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore Jr. while moving JC Latham back to right tackle, where he played in college at Alabama.
ESPN analyst Seth Walder explained why he likes what the Titans did on the offensive line during the offseason.
"I liked what the Titans did with their offensive line. The best part was bringing in Zeitler on a one-year, $9 million deal. Yes, he's 35, but he's still a great pass protector (he ranked sixth in pass block win rate last season) and is better than free agents such as Aaron Banks and Will Fries, who made so much money," Walder wrote.
"I'm a fan of the Dan Moore Jr. signing, too, though I realize that's a contrarian take. Moore's deal, with an average annual value of $20.5 million, doesn't look great in comparison to Ronnie Stanley's three-year, $60 million deal with the Ravens, but I think that's because Stanley's deal was cheaper than expected and the alternatives to Moore were rough. And Moore improved significantly in 2024, posting a 93% pass block win rate at tackle, 11th best at the position."
"Starting-level tackles are hard to find in free agency, and the Titans need to protect their rookie QB. An offensive line of Moore, Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Zeitler and JC Latham will have to break right, but there's tremendous upside."
The Titans prioritized fixing their offensive line knowing they would draft Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. There's hope that fixing the offensive line will give Ward more confidence going into his rookie year.
If the Titans offensive line performs well during the season, they should break free from their 3-14 record from the 2024 season.
Titans training camp begins when players report on July 22.
