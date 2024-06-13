Titans Head Coach Announces Major Life Update
The Tennessee Titans have gone through a hectic NFL offseason. It all started with the decision to part ways with former head coach Mike Vrabel.
After that decision was made, the search for a new head coach commenced. When all was said and done, the Titans landed on former Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.
Callahan is known for being an offensive guru, which is exactly what Tennessee wanted to find. The franchise believes that he'll be able to help develop second-year quarterback Will Levis and implement one of the NFL's elite offenses. He's also simply a great coach.
While the Titans have been busy this offseason, it has been a wild ride for Callahan as well. In fact, he announced a major life update recently.
After a long offseason, Callahan's family is finally joining him in Nashville.
“Moving truck is at the house in Cincinnati as we speak."
Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, Callahan's work is just beginning. As crazy as things have been for him and his family, they're about to get even crazier.
Finding a way to lead the franchise back to contention will be no easy task. He has a lot of talent to work with, but getting a new culture built is not a simple project.
Thankfully, Callahan was able to bring his father, legendary NFL coach Bill Callahan, onboard to help with the process. The elder Callahan has been a respected coach for years. Being able to join forces with Tennessee is an awesome opportunity for the father and son duo.
It will be interesting to see how Callahan's first season as head coach of the Titans turns out. The national media is not expecting much, but the team itself has the talent to win football games.
Assuming the players buy into Callahan and his coaching staff, they could surprise some people this season.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!