Titans' Brian Callahan Coaching For His Life
Brian Callahan could be entering his final season as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.
After going 3-14 in his first season with the team, his return was somewhat surprising considering other first-year head coaches that performed better like Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots were let go. Pro Football Network contributor Jacob Infante listed Callahan as one of five head coaches in the NFL with the highest chance of being fired during or after the season.
"Brian Callahan has only been the head coach of the Tennessee Titans for one season to this point. However, they tied for the worst record in the league last year, and that got them the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft," Infante wrote.
"Given their struggles last year, the Titans shouldn’t be expected to win the AFC South or even make the playoffs at this point. That said, there needs to be some sort of tangible improvement that Callahan brings out from this team. Even if expectations aren’t high, they should be higher than 3-14. Failure to improve much could see him out the door."
Callahan Already Has Hot Seat
Other coaches on the list were Shane Steichen (Indianapolis Colts), Jonathan Gannon (Arizona Cardinals), Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins) and Brian Daboll (New York Giants).
The Titans kept Callahan, but they knew they had to figure out a way to switch things up after a 3-14 season. Therefore, they fired general manager Ran Carthon and replaced quarterback Will Levis with Mike Borgonzi from the Kansas City Chiefs and Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Borgonzi and Ward should have at least two seasons, if not more, to get settled and find a way to win football games. This means that Callahan is the next person ownership will point the finger at if things go awry again in 2025.
The Titans' showed their belief in Callahan, but firing other members of his foundation means the job is unsatisfactory. The Titans are counting on him to help steer the ship around and he will be next to blame if that doesn't happen.
