Titans DT Pegged For Pro Bowl Season
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat is entering his second year in the league and he could be even better than he was in his rookie year.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra listed Sweat as the Titans player that could make his first Pro Bowl in the upcoming season.
"It's impossible to watch the mammoth man (Sweat checks in at 6-foot-4, 366 pounds) and not marvel at his nimble feet," Patra wrote.
"Sweat's ability to move at his size allows him to plug holes when he diagnoses the play. The colossal nose tackle generated 34 run stops and a respectable 10.5 run-stop percentage. Sweat isn't much of a penetrator -- 23 pressures, one sack -- but his ability to slam gaps shut should lead to a trove of tackles in 2025.can overshadow a lot of teammates, but Sweat still flashed his athletic ability as a rookie. If he builds on that trajectory, he could join his veteran linemate on the Pro Bowl stage."
Sweat Could Make First Pro Bowl
Sweat could have been a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but legal troubles put a red flag on his record and he slipped into the second round, where the Titans scooped him up.
Sweat played alongside Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line for all 17 games in the 2024 season and he was able to hold his own, but now he has a chance to break out of his shell in the 2025 campaign.
The defensive line is the strongest position group the Titans have and Sweat is a big part of that. If he was able to look really good in his rookie season, there's a chance he could grow even more as he goes into his second year.
Sweat is dealing with tonsillitis and recently underwent a tonsillectomy, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be back with the team well before the season opener.
In the meantime, the Titans will be back in action when they play the Minnesota Vikings at home in their final preseason game on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
