Titans Coach Fired Up About Big-Time TD
The Tennessee Titans were trailing in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans by four points, but it took just one play to completely turn the game upside down.
With just under 10 minutes to play, Will Levis found tight end Chig Okonkwo about 10 yards down the field, but he went untouched through the Texans defense and found the end zone for what turned into the game-winning touchdown.
Titans coach Brian Callahan spoke about the play after the game.
“It doesn't get any better than that," Callahan said. "I normally wasn't calling a drive starter on a movement play to get 70 yards, but what happened was is they were essentially doubling [Calvin] Ridley and they took their eyes off him and the action was all front side with all the polars. We run quite a bit and just a complement off the run. And Chig [Okonkwo] usually pins that defensive end, and he just slipped past him, and all the linebackers went running and as they were doubling Rid there was just no eyes on him and there was nobody left to tackle him. And he did the rest with his feet and Chig's a big, strong, fast dude when he's going full speed.”
The Titans have been accustomed to big plays, notching a touchdown of 40 yards or more in each of the past three games. Going for the home run isn't always what Callahan is trying to do, but having an offense that can generate those kinds of plays is special. It's a weapon that the Titans should utilize more often than they do.
The Titans will head back to the drawing board this week to try and piece together their first win streak of the year as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders in Week 13.
