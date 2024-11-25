Titans QB Will Levis May Have Finally Arrived
Just a few short weeks ago, all the talk surrounding the Tennessee Titans was about quarterback replacements. Will Levis was struggling and the fan base was quickly giving up hope.
However, following the Titans' Week 12 win over the AFC South rival Houston Texans, Levis is starting to prove himself to the franchise and fans once again.
Over his last three games since finally coming back from a shoulder injury, Levis has looked the part of a starting quarterback. He has played stronger and stronger each week and has displayed more confidence.
In his first game back from the injury against the Los Angeles Chargers, Levis completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also came through with 41 yards on the ground.
Levis followed that performance up by completing 17 of his 31 passes for 295 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a tough loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
Finally, yesterday against the Texans, the 25-year-old quarterback threw for 278 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while completing 18 of his 24 passes.
Those numbers are exactly what Tennessee has been waiting to see from its second-year signal caller.
Is this a statement that Levis is back and the clear long-term franchise quarterback? Absolutely not. But, what it is saying is that he's slowly starting to figure things out again and he's starting to show the things that the Titans expected to see from him before the season began.
There is no denying the arm talent that Levis possesses. He has a ton of arm strength and can be very accurate when he's in his rhythm. Unfortunately, he can get very inaccurate when he's flustered.
Looking ahead to the rest of the opportunity, Levis has a massive opportunity.
Should he continue to polay the way he has the last three weeks, Tennessee would likely end up bringing him back for another year as the starter. On the other hand, if he reverts back to how he played earlier in the season, the front office would likely search for competition or a replacement.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Levis. The Titans have a lot of reasons to be excited about what they have seen and Levis has to be more confident with how he has played.
Things appear to be trending in the right direction for Levis in Tennessee again.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!