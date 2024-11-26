Titans Win Prime Example of Resiliency
The Tennessee Titans didn't get off to the greatest start against the Houston Texans, but they finished strong in a 32-27 win in Week 12 inside NRG Stadium.
The Titans surrendered an 81-yard kickoff return and a 19-yard touchdown to start the game, but they got comfortable and figured out a way to win.
Titans coach Brian Callahan was happy with how his team played the game.
"Just proud of the way that our guys fought, proud of the way they played in the stretch of the game when a lot of these games early in the year got away from us," Callahan said postgame. "To see that sort of performance when we've had to overcome some things, again, in all three phases and play our best ball when we needed most, I thought that was really, really awesome to see. We didn't do that early in the year and I think that shows a lot of growth in our team and a lot of things that I talked about before I think we got to see today on the field, which was great.”
The Titans have struggled all year long and the team had yet to put together a winning performance when trailing. The Titans trailed early in the first half but also in the fourth quarter after building a double-digit lead. The win required poise and resilience, something the Titans had shown in the past even though it didn't result in a victory.
Now, their hard work has paid off and things are beginning to go their way.
The Titans will get back to work this week as they take on the Washington Commanders in the nation's capital. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Northwest Stadium.
