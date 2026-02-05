Titans QB Legend Passes Torch to Cam Ward

It'd be hard to garner a better reputation regarding the Tennessee Titans as that of Warren Moon. Widely regarded as one of the franchise's finest players, and an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback to boot, Moon is about as respected as any former Titan could be.

That's why, given his status, Moon granting Cam Ward his previously retired jersey number last season was a massive deal for both the team and their new quarterback. Now, with one season under Ward's belt, the Tennessee alumni's confidence in the QB hasn't waned in the slightest.

Moon, in a conversation with Jim Wyatt, lauded the heir of his legendary No. 1 jersey, as well as gave insight to their relationship and Ward's ongoing development.

Franchise-Faces of New and Old

"What I liked was seeing how he got better as the year went on, as he started to figure more things out... I think he was a little frustrated early in the season, and probably said some things publicly that he probably shouldn't have, and I commented to him on that. But what's important is he learned, and he got better," Moon said of Ward, alluding to conversations between franchise-faces of new and old.

"No question he's going to do (the No.1) proud, as they build around him. He has a solid coach in place, a really good offensive coordinator, and I know the organization is behind him. It doesn't happen quickly for all the early draft picks... But Cam is going to be just fine," Moon continued.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

In spite of Saleh's own defensive specialty initially clouding the general confidence around his hire, the HC immediately tailing his own signing with that of Brian Daboll at offensive coordinator worked to swiftly dispel those worries.

Not only in the eyes of Titans fans but, apparently, in that one of one of their all-time greats as well. Moon went on, "I think Cam has a really bright future, and I think he's going to benefit from the changes they made there."

Bright Right Now

While it's true that the Titans future is shiny, it seems as if the team is in a bright state right now. With Ward quickly climbing the ranks and working to lead the team into a competitive state, now under a new head coach and overall regime, fans can take confidence in a team that, by all measurables, should look entirely different in the 2026-27 season.

The future has arrived in Nashville, and the franchise appears to be only improving still in the face of ever-rising expectations.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!