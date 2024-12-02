Titans Kill Momentum in Commanders Loss
The Tennessee Titans appeared to be turning a corner after the team's Week 12 upset win against the playoff-caliber Houston Texans, and there was a chance that they could have parlayed that into another strong performance against the Washington Commanders. However, the Commanders beat the Titans 42-13 in Week 13.
The loss was the sixth this season where the Titans lost by multiple scores and the ninth overall. The defeat clinched a third straight losing season for the Titans.
Titans coach Brian Callahan spoke about how momentum was lost after coming off such a high the previous week.
“Yeah, it's crushing to be honest," Callahan said. "You know, I thought we were – improvement is not always linear, but I didn't think we were gonna look like that today. I'm disappointed in that, disappointed in myself. I thought we were making some strides, and we'd come play really good against a good football team on the road again, and we didn't do that. So that's kind of what it is.”
While the Titans have taken a step back, there is still more time to move forward. With five games left, the Titans will look to use this weeks as a way to evaluate everyone on the roster going into the offseason. This time will be key, especially for the players who may not be locked into next year's plans.
There should be plenty of turnover once the season ends since the Titans aren't content with another losing season that should find themselves in the top 10 in the NFL Draft order.
The Titans will go back to the drawing board as they face off against the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 14 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium.
