Titans' Will Levis Ranks Last in Brutal Stat
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has certainly looked better in recent weeks, but that does not suddenly mean he has transformed into a definitive franchise player.
As a matter of fact, the numbers indicate otherwise.
Rich Cimini of ESPN recently posted a stat showing the lowest-rated signal-callers in terms of total QBR since 2022, and Levis ranked dead last with a rating of 35.7.
Just allow yourself to digest that for a moment: Levis ranks lower than both Mac Jones and Bryce Young.
That isn't pretty.
Levis, who played his collegiate football at the University of Kentucky, was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He made nine starts during his rookie campaign, throwing for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 58.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 84.2.
Through nine more starts in 2024, Levis has totaled 1,659 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine picks while completing 64.2 percent of his throws and registering an 85.4 passer rating.
To be fair, Levis is dealing with a rough situation in Tennessee. The offensive line is terrible, his weaponry isn't exactly elite and the Titans also don't have much of a rushing attack to speak of.
That's why Levis' notable improvement over the last several weeks is certainly something to note, and it has some wondering if Tennessee will actually bypass selecting a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
That being said, it seems fairly clear that the 25-year-old has not demonstrated franchise quarterback capabilities over the course of his first two NFL seasons.
The Titans certainly have many more issues than just Levis, but it's also true that Tennessee does not yet know if Levis has what it takes to lead the team moving forward.
