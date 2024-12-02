Titans' Issues Clearly Run Much Deeper Than Will Levis
It's fashionable in football to blame two parties for a team's lack of success: the head coach and the quarterback.
Rarely do you see anyone cite a running back, a tight end or a linebacker for a bad season, and it's understandable. After all, quarterback is the most scrutinized position in sports, and coaches are always on the hot seat.
And while the Tennessee Titans may have issues in both departments (the jury is still out on Brian Callahan, and Will Levis is still unproven), their blowout loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday made it blatantly clear that the Titans have many more deep-rooted problems.
It's not just Levis, folks.
As a matter of fact, Levis has actually put together some tough, admirable performances over the last several weeks. Yes, he only went 18-for-37 against the Commanders, but he threw for 212 yards and a couple of touchdowns without throwing a pick.
Over his last four games, Levis has totaled seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He hasn't been great, but he hasn't been terrible, either.
Meanwhile, Tennessee has been bad in pretty much every other facet of the game. Remove the Titans' stunning Week 12 win over the Houston Texans, and you have a hodgepodge of problems that makes Tennessee one of the worst teams in football.
The offensive line stinks. The rushing attack is largely uninspiring. The weaponry is limited. Defensively, the Titans are all over the place.
This is a poorly constructed football team, and it needs to undergo major changes during the offseason from top to bottom.
Don't take this as an endorsement of Levis, because it isn't. He has shown no indication that he is Tennessee's franchise quarterback. Simply not stinking is not enough to warrant such a label.
But the point is that the Titans would be a bad football team right now regardless of who is under center.
Tennessee is slated to have expansive cap room heading into the offseason. The Titans will also have one of the top picks in the NFL Draft.
It's time for Tennessee to put the pedal to the metal and start retooling the roster, because Sunday's embarrassing loss revealed a litany of problems that are irreparable in the Titans' current state.
