Titans' Brian Callahan: 'Tough to Watch'
The Tennessee Titans are disappointed after a 42-13 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.
The loss marked the ninth loss of the season and the sixth by double digits, confirming a third consecutive losing campaign for the franchise.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke about the loss in his postgame press conference.
“Really, all the way around, nothing was good enough today," Callahan said. "That was tough to watch. To start the game the way it started, you go down 28-0 to a good football team on the road. They did to us what good football teams do when you do that and that was disappointing ... There are just too many negative things all the way around. Turnovers early, penalties, four touchdowns in the first four drives. You know, we didn't do a great job of handling their tempo. We practiced it all week. We just got worn down."
Not all was negative for the Titans. After giving up 28 points in the first quarter and some change, the Titans scored 13 unanswered points to cut the deficit in half before the fourth quarter.
“Positive wise, we had a challenge in the second half to come out," Callahan said. "You can't score 28 points in one series. You know, we took the second half to a 14-12 game. We lost it still, but at least we did better in the second half coming out. Our team fights. They didn't tap out on it, on a game that was difficult to stomach."
The Titans will have to look back at the game, figure out what exactly went wrong and regroup for their next contest in Week 14 when they host the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
