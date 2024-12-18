Titans Name Mason Rudolph Starting QB
The Tennessee Titans are preparing for their Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. However, they are making a big change for the game.
Will Levis has struggled this season and it has become clear that he is not a franchise quarterback at this point in time. That doesn't mean that the Titans are done with him, but they are making a change this week.
Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan has officially named Mason Rudolph as his starting quarterback for this week's game against the Colts.
Obviously, this is just the latest disappointment in a long line of disappointments for Levis this season. He has dealt with poor play, an injury, and now a benching.
Unfortunately, the Titans will have a very busy offseason ahead of them. After thinking that they might have figured out the long-term quarterback picture last year, they will be back to the drawing board.
Levis could still end up developing into being a starting quarterback for Tennessee. However, with the team trying to compete, he's clearly not that kind of player right now.
In the offseason, the Titans will have to figure out how to fix the problem. Do they use their first-round pick on a quarterback? Should they look to sign or trade for a proven quarterback?
Only time will tell what the answer to those questions ends up being. Tennessee has to decide what path they want to take.
As for Rudolph, he is being given another opportunity to prove himself. On the season, he has completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 1,015 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Those aren't great numbers either, but Callahan and the Titans clearly believe that he gives them the best chance to win.
