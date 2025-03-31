Titans HC Issues Strong Statement on Shedeur Sanders
The Tennessee Titans still have yet to come clean on what their plans may be for their prized number one overall pick in April's NFL draft, but it hasn't stopped their coaching staff from issuing some interesting words surrounding a few of the top prospects of in this year's class.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan ended up making some eye-catching chatter during this offseason's annual NFL owners meetings, specifically surrounding Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
When asked about Sanders, Callahan made it clear he's a fan of the Colorado product, crediting his noteworthy confidence and enjoyable experiences during the pre-draft process.
"Our interactions with him have been really positive," Callahan said. "We had him in for a 30-visit on top of it, and then we're heading out to his Pro Day. But, I've really enjoyed him. I've liked his demeanor, I like the way he comes across. He's confident, without being over the top, which is a good thing. But, I've enjoyed him, and I wouldn't say that I know him as good as some of the other people that have worked with him for a long time, but all of our interactions have been positive. I'm excited to see what he can bring."
When Callahan recently revealed his short list of candidates the Titans would be taking a hard look at for the number one pick, the group included a collection of four names –– one of which was Sanders.
It's not to say that the Titans are making Sanders the leader in the clubhouse for the honors of the number-one pick, nor does it mean that they favor him over the likes of Miami's Cam Ward. However, it's clear Callahan has some considerable respect and admiration of the Colorado product, and will at least give him the opportunity of making his case to be the number-one guy off the board.
During his last year at Colorado, Sanders had an impressive showing. He collected 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions all on an elite, division-I leading 74.0% completion percentage.
He's an accurate, tested, and mentally gifted prospect under center that has the chance to be a franchise quarterback in the right situation, but it remains to be seen if that'll be located in Tennessee.
The Titans will finalize their long-awaited decisions of what to do with their number-one pick once the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
