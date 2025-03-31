Former Titans QB Predicted to Sign With NFC Team
The Tennessee Titans were the last home for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the 2023 NFL season.
Tannehill went unsigned in 2024, but there is a chance for a comeback in 2025.
The 33rd Team writer and former NFL executive Jeff Diamond is predicting that Tannehill will sign with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.
"Tannehill was Tennessee’s starter for four more seasons but battled injuries his last two years before sitting out last season. His record in Tennessee was 39-24, and his career passer rating is 91.2," Diamond writes.
"Tannehill has talked with the Vikings about the possibility of signing with them. It sounds like he wants to play again, and he should look at the Vikings as a great potential destination for his career re-launch. I think it will happen as he sees an opportunity to play with a playoff team with an unproven quarterback coming off a major injury in McCarthy."
"The Vikings have $24.2 million in cap room and probably want to sign Tannehill on a deal similar to Darnold’s last year, which was for one year and $10 million (plus the Vikings would offer lucrative incentives if Tannehill becomes the starter)."
It would take a lot from Tannehill to go from off the street to a starter after sitting out a year, but the fit with the Vikings makes sense.
Minnesota doesn't need a quarterback with last year's No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy expected to take over, but the Vikings would get an experienced, steady hand in Tannehill that can help mentor the young quarterback.
Eventually, Tannehill would concede the starting role to McCarthy, assuming he is healthy, but the former Titans quarterback would get another shot in the league to make one more splash.
