Titans HC Makes Eye-Catching Statement About Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans made a clear statement this offseason about what the future of their quarterback situation looks like for the foreseeable future, upon their selection of Cam Ward with the number one pick in the draft.
However, that hasn't stopped the Titans' incumbent quarterback from the past two seasons, Will Levis, from not only working diligently to improve across the past few months, including Jordan Palmer's popular offseason program, but has also caught the attention of Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan.
During Titans OTAs, Callahan shared his thoughts on what he's seen from Levis across the past few months amid the offseason changes, where he had nothing but good things to say.
"I've seen a lot of improvement. I really have," Callahan said. "I think him making the decision to go put in the work down there with Jordan [Palmer] was really beneficial. I have a lot of respect for Jordan. I think he's got a good program, he knows what he's doing... I see real improvement in his footwork and his base, his ability to control the football has improved."
Levis comes off nothing short of a rough and turbulent second season with the Titans, one where he went 2-10 as a starter with 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, paired with an assortment of viral lowlights making their rounds across social media as well.
Despite the adversity, Levis has taken it in stride, even with the Titans selecting a quarterback with the first-overall pick.
"I've been really pleased with the work that he's put in," Callahan continued. "He's reacted really well to the room. Will's going into his third year, so he understands what being a professional quarterback is. He understands that you're competing every day at that position to keep your job. I've been happy with Will. I've been pleased with his production and his work so far. He's had a good offseason."
The question becomes what might be next for the 25-year-old quarterback. All signs point toward Ward being the Titans' Week 1 starter, so long as he doesn't implode in camp, leaving Levis to either be sitting as Tennessee's QB2 for the season, or perhaps on the move elsewhere in a preseason trade to give him another opportunity.
