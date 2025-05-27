3 Things to Watch at Titans OTAs
The Tennessee Titans are starting OTA's, where the whole team is officially together to get ready for the season.
It's a big year for the Titans after going 3-14 last season, but there is hope moving forward with a new quarterback in Cam Ward.
Here are three things to look for going into Titans OTA's:
Cam Ward vs. Will Levis
Ward and Levis have been splitting snaps in practice with the first team, and that should remain the same in OTA's.
Eventually, Ward will take over as the full-time starter, but it will be interesting to see how he compares to Levis just a month or so after being drafted No. 1 overall.
If Ward is making progress this soon, he should easily claim the starting job in training camp.
Offensive Line Chemistry
It's important for the offensive line to get situated going into the upcoming season. Lloyd Cushenberry III should still be nursing his Achilles injury that came in November, so only Peter Skoronski will be in the same position as last year's line.
JC Latham moves over from the left side to the right, while Dan Moore Jr. takes over for him protecting the blindside. Then, Kevin Zeitler is stationed at right guard.
The more reps this group gets together, the better it will become going into the season.
Wide Receiver Competition
The Titans have a number of new receivers working with Levis and Ward to try and earn playing time later in the preseason, training camp and eventually, the regular season.
With only 5-6 spots available, the competition is really starting to heat up. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett are the locks for the starting lineup, while Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are likely to make the team as fourth-round rookies.
This leaves the final two spots up for grabs for players like Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson and Xavier Restrepo, among others.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!