Titans' Cam Ward Has Bust Potential
The Tennessee Titans are putting their eggs in Cam Ward's basket for the future of the franchise.
Ward was named the number one overall pick in last month's draft, and now he will be tasked with turning around a Titans team that went 3-14 a year ago.
CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles thinks Ward can be a good player, but there is a chance he may not be as good as advertised.
"Cam Ward is the face of a new era in Tennessee. The quick rundown is a marvelously talented passer with pocket poise and a willingness to make the big throws. He'll experience his ups and downs, especially because of the last part of that sentence," Pereles wrote.
Ward is the kind of player who can bring fireworks to the field. There's a bit of flair and style to his game, but high rewards come with high risk. Ward may be tempted to make throws that landed in college that may end up in interceptions on the next level.
Making a mistake or two is okay for a rookie, especially considering how confident the Titans are in Ward. He will be allowed to make mistakes in order to grow.
Eventually, that could become a problem, but while Ward is still developing and learning, he should be afforded to roll the dice a bit. This may not put the Titans back in the playoff picture for the upcoming season, but it will allow Ward to become a more well-rounded quarterback.
The goal is for Ward to take the Titans to a Super Bowl someday, but that doesn't have to be this February. The team has him under contract for the next four or five years, so the Titans need to be as patient with him as possible.
