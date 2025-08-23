Titans RB Suffers Injury vs. Vikings
Tennessee Titans rookie running back Kalel Mullings is recovering after suffering a right leg injury against the Minnesota Vikings.
Mullings hurt himself while blocking for fellow rookie Chimere Dike on the opening kickoff return of the second half. Trainers came out to assist Mullings, but he was able to walk off slowly on his own power. Eventually, he was carted off to the locker room, which isn't a good sign for the Titans.
Before getting hurt, Mullings ran the ball six times for 27 yards, which is the sign of a decent night for the former Michigan Wolverines national champion. Unfortunately, his night didn't end the way he wanted to.
The hope is that Mullings' injury is minor and that he can bounce back and be ready for the start of the regular season in two weeks, but we should learn more in the coming days about his status.
Mullings is in competition with Julius Chestnut to be the No. 3 running back for the Titans. As a sixth-round pick, Mullings is viewed in high regard by the Titans, but Chestnut drew the start for the team in the preseason finale.
Mullings and Chestnut each saw a relatively equal amount of carries in the backfield, but the latter was able to get the goal line carry for the 1-yard touchdown earlier in the game.
It's clear that the Titans really like Mullings and there was potential for him to earn a larger role in the offense when No. 2 running back Tyjae Spears suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Spears' absence has opened up opportunities for Mullings in both practice and preseason, giving the 22-year-old a chance to prove himself to the Titans.
If the injury is a significant one, it would be a massive blow to Mullings and the Titans for their running back depth. Unfortunately, it would also be another example of preseason being the arena of injuries for players trying to make their mark in the league for the first time.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!