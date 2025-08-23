Titans Win Preseason Finale, But Roster Questions Remain
The Tennessee Titans are celebrating after a 23-13 win against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in the final game of the preseason.
While the Vikings began the scoring with a first-quarter field goal from Will Reichard, the Titans raced out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown drives.
The first one was a long and methodical 13-play, 90-yard drive that ended in a one-yard run from Julius Chestnut. The second came from a quicker six-play drive that was highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Brandon Allen to veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson.
In the third quarter, the Titans surrendered a touchdown to tight end Bryson Nesbit, but three Joey Slye field goals helped Tennessee keep Minnesota at a distance to claim the victory.
The Titans may have walked away with a win, but there are still some question marks surrounding the team with just a few days before the roster has to go from 90 players to 53.
The main roster position in question after the game comes at running back, with Chestnut and sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings both coming up with strong performances. Unfortunately for Mullings, a right leg injury suffered on the first play of the second half ended his night early, putting his status in question.
Mullings should undergo more tests in the coming days and the Titans should get an update soon on his prognosis.
The Titans are also dealing with some issues on the defensive side of the ball, but they are good problems to have. Both starting linebacker candidates Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. put together strong showings to finish off the preseason.
Gray drew the start despite being on the second string in the depth chart, but he tied for a team-high in tackles with five next to defensive back Mike Brown.
As for Williams, he recorded an interception on Vikings quarterback Brett Rypien that sucked out a ton of Minnesota's momentum.
The game was overall a success for the Titans, but they have a lot of obstacles to tackle as they get ready for the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos.
