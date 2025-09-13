Titans Coach Previews Tough Matchup vs. Rams Defense
The Tennessee Titans offensive line is hoping to bounce back in their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Titans allowed six sacks for a loss of 50 yards in the team's Week 1 loss against the Denver Broncos, so the Rams front seven will be hunting them in the matchup. Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan praised the Rams defensive front, which should pose a big challenge in Week 2.
"I think that the system and the play calls, and all the different variations we have is going to work to try to neutralize that," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But they're pretty awesome. You know, we got great respect for what they do in their stunt package and their pressure package. And that's kind of where they live. And they do a great job of mixing up their games and along with their pressures and just their isolated rushes, are very good. So we got our hands full on the edges, with those guys. So it's going to be a real challenge, no doubt."
Callahan wasn't 100 percent pleased with the team's performance against the Broncos, so the preparation in practice this week is changing a little bit in hopes of some new results against the Rams.
"I think overall, just the consistency of what we were trying to get accomplished in Denver kind of stood out. We just were a little inconsistent at times in pass pro[tection]," Callahan said.
While Callahan was disappointed with the inconsistency, he did like some details of what the Titans were able to accomplish in the trenches.
"There were some really good flashes of what we did in the running game, and also there were some protection downs that were really outstanding. But overall, we need to get better. We need to improve, especially on our edges," Callahan said.
With JC Latham out at right tackle, the Titans will need their depth to shine, but with so many struggles already, it could be another week of disappointment for the offense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!