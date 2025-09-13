Titans Coach Reveals WR Plan vs. Rams
The Tennessee Titans have put a considerable amount of focus in making their wide receiver corps better for the upcoming season.
The Titans added Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson in free agency while selecting Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round of the NFL Draft to support a position group led by Calvin Ridley to support rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Titans wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert shared his game plan for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
"It's gonna be a hot day on Sunday. I got to get more guys in there and play with speed all the time, because they all play some special teams too. The receiver room does a really good job with special teams, so I got to rotate those guys more, keep them more fresh," Tolbert said.
The Titans hope they can get more from Ridley, who struggled in his 2025 debut. Ridley caught just four passes for 27 yards and shared how hard he was on himself after the game. Tolbert shared his message to Ridley following his debut.
"Yeah, it's next play. It's always the next play mentality. You know, people have had bad days before. You know, I've had bad days. You've had bad days, you know, you gotta put it behind you. You're going to the next one," Tolbert said of Ridley.
Ridley needs some help from his fellow wideouts in order to get some of the attention off of him and that's another part of why the Titans are hoping to get more action from the rookies Dike and Ayomanor.
"I think it wasn't too big either one of them," Tolbert said of the rookies. "I think Chim [Dike] helped us. I think of all the receivers, you probably did about as well as all of them, be honest with you in the game. So looking forward to getting some more snaps."
If the Titans receivers can find a way to improve from their Week 1 performance, they may have a chance to grab their first win of the season.
