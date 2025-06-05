Titans HC Sends Warning to Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is a wide-eyed kid in the candy store after being named the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft.
A lifelong dream is being fulfilled, and Ward is excited to get to work for the Titans.
Rookies have a tendency to be eager and overzealous, which prompted Titans head coach Brian Callahan to send a reminder to Ward that the NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint.
"Everybody always starts out of the gate pretty hot, you know? But you start to get into the actual routine and you understand how long of a season it is and the marathon that it is for young players from the time they finish their college season to the time they finish NFL season. I've made that point," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Just again, I'm not telling him what to do, I'm just making the point that there's a lot ahead of him that he's not aware of yet when it comes to this, the length and the week-to-week-to-week grind that comes up for these guys. It is a marathon. I mean, this is a long run for these young players and all of them have to have the same sort of mindset that you're trying to get better every day and trying to put the work in that's required."
"But there's also that element of this is going to go all the way into January every day for the next however many months. And there is a bit of pace that's probably required. They learn, they figure it out, but you try to help them and give them advice and point it out when you can, but I have no problem with guys trying to get the work in."
Ward and the Titans will participate in a mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday at the team's practice facility.
