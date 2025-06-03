Titans' Cam Ward Embracing Rookie Journey
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has been through a lot of change throughout his career.
He's played for three different college programs en route to becoming the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft back in April.
Now, he's in a new home with the Titans in Nashville, but he is getting comfortable in hopes of landing the starting quarterback job this season.
"I think I am getting up there at a rapid pace, so I am excited," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I just think the biggest thing for me is taking it day by day, learning from one day to the next."
Ward has been at the team's facility for a good chunk of the past several weeks ever since he was introduced as the top pick. He has not settled for just being the number one selection in the draft, but he wants to prove the Titans right for taking him there to begin with.
"I have been put in this position, God blessed me with it," Ward said via Wyatt.
"So, I am just taking advantage of every opportunity He gives me. I get to play around some good guys up front, defensively we have some good talent. So I am excited to see us put it on the field on Sundays."
Ward knows that everything won't be easy, but he is ready to put in the work for the Titans and his teammates.
"I've had highs and lows throughout my whole career," Ward said. "You're going to lose a game, you're going to win a lot of games. So, I am excited. I am excited to be a part of this journey, to help change this franchise around."
The Titans will have a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
