Titans Urged to Trade Will Levis to NFC Playoff Contender
The Tennessee Titans are holding onto quarterback Will Levis for now, but with Cam Ward in the fold, the team may look to trade him to a team in need of a signal caller.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay suggested the Titans should trade Levis.
"Moving Levis via a trade would also provide the Titans with a small modicum of cap relief now that June 1 has passed," Kay wrote.
"Dealing the Kentucky product prior to June would have come with a $2 million dead cap hit and just $633,000 in immediate cap relief. Flipping him now is a far more sensible option, as it incurs a meager $985,000 dead cap charge and provides instant cap savings of $1.6 million."
"While there is some merit in retaining Levis as a backup, the team also has veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle under contract."
A team that could benefit from adding Levis is the Los Angeles Rams, who have an aging Matthew Stafford approaching potential retirement.
"The Los Angeles Rams fit the bill, as their depth (Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett) behind the aging Matthew Stafford is concerning," Kay wrote.
"Levis could compete with Garoppolo for the No. 2 job in camp and might find a much-needed spark under the tutelage of creative head coach Sean McVay."
Levis could benefit from a fresh start, wherever that may be. The Rams could be an ideal fit for him because he could learn behind Stafford, and that would give Los Angeles some insurance in case drafting a quarterback isn't a possibility in the next year or two.
Levis could be better than the prospects in the upcoming drafts, and he only has two years on his deal as opposed to the 4-5 years a top incoming quarterback could have.
Ultimately, Levis still has some mileage in the NFL, it just likely isn't meant to be with the Titans.
