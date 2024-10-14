Titans Coach Sounds Off After Colts Loss
The Tennessee Titans put another tally in the loss column in Week 6 after falling 20-17 to the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
The loss put the Titans at 1-4 on the season, marking the third time the team lost by one score so far this season. The nature of the losses has coach Brian Callahan frustrated about where the team currently is.
"I still think we're better than what our record says we are, but we also aren't making enough plays to win tight games. We have to find a way to do that, and I have to find a way to help us get there. Because right now, losing one-score games is tough," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We're in the mix and we're fighting, and guys play hard as hell. But right now, we're not doing enough to win the games, and that is why we've only won one."
Regardless of how much the Titans have lost by, they still count the same as a blowout. Scoring 17 points against the league's worst defense proves that the team is just not where it needs to be right now.
While the Titans still have 12 games left on the season, proving that there is still time to turn things around, it appears that changes need to be made if Tennessee wants results to change.
Do these changes need to be complete 180-degree turns? Not quite yet. The team has shown life in all but one game this season, which means that there just needs to be small changes. This comes down to small changes that every individual in the organization will have to try and make if the Titans want to start turning these losses into wins.
The Titans will look to bounce back in Week 7 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
