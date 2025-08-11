Titans Bring Back Veteran QB
The Tennessee Titans are making a change to their quarterback room, bringing back Trevor Siemian while waiving Tim Boyle, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"It's a return to the Titans for Siemian, who spent last season on the team's practice squad and active roster in his second stint with the team," Wyatt wrote.
"Siemian has played in 40 career games, with 16 starts, and he's thrown for 7,751 yards and 44 touchdowns.
"Boyle was 4-of-13 for 24 yards with an interception in Saturday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers."
Boyle struggled mightily in the team's preseason matchup, so it isn't a surprise to see him leave the Titans.
Adding Siemian gives the Titans some familiarity as he was part of the team's practice squad last season and knows the team's offensive system. He will compete with Brandon Allen for the team's backup job behind Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick out of Miami from this year's NFL Draft.
Siemian, 33, was a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern with the Denver Broncos and he became the starter for the team after Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 campaign. Siemian spent two years as the Broncos' starter before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2018 season.
Since being a starter for the Broncos, Siemian played in just one game from 2018-20 with the New York Jets, where he was injured after tearing ligaments in his ankle.
Siemian eventually caught on with the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 season as Jameis Winston's backup and started four games for the team. He made one start for the Chicago Bears in 2022 and three with the Jets again in 2023.
As a journeyman in the NFL, Siemian brings on a decent amount of experience that should benefit Ward in the quarterback room.
The Titans could still go out and add a more capable backup to be the No. 2 quarterback, but for now, they are sticking with Allen and Siemian in a fight towards becoming the backup for the season.
The Titans are back on the field for their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!