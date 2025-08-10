Cam Ward Gets Lower Than Expected Grade in Titans Debut
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is one game down in his NFL career after his team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-7 in the preseason opener.
While the score suggests a disappointing performance, Ward managed to have a positive impact in his own individual game. USA Today contributor Jack McKessy graded Ward's performance and gave him a "B-" for his efforts.
"In such a small sample size – two drives, eight pass attempts – it's hard to come away with any significant takeaways from Ward's pro debut. It wasn't horrible, but it also wasn't mind-blowing," McKessy wrote.
"A three-and-out to start wasn't great, but leading a 67-yard touchdown drive was. Drifting out of the pocket was a bad habit Ward needs to break, but making well-placed throws to Ridley was a good "habit" to keep building on. The near-interception wasn't awesome, but Ward's ability to flush it and make some successful throws for the rest of the drive was impressive."
Ward was arguably the lone bright spot for the Titans in the debut, but he didn't blow the roof off of the building. He still has yet to show why he was the No. 1 overall pick.
It sounds harsh, but it isn't meant to come across that way. Ward is just one preseason game in, so he's allowed to look a little bit like a rookie. He's at least looking like a rookie worth building around.
There weren't too many glaring mistakes from Ward's debut, although the team's opening possession looked a little bleak going three-and-out.
Ward was luckily able to respond even after a penalty knocked the Titans back 10 yards to start his touchdown drive. Being able to recover nicely after a setback is certainly something the Titans offense can build on moving forward.
Ward will have a chance to review the film and get ready for the team's next preseason game when they take on another NFC South team in the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
