Bucs RB Suffers Injury vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener and injuries are already starting to rear its ugly head.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has exited the game with a groin injury.
White, 26, started off strong for the Bucs with six carries for 28 yards. He entered the 2024 season as Tampa's starting running back but faded into the second string as rookie Bucky Irving burst onto the scene.
The Bucs are opting not to play many of their starters tonight, so with Irving out and White taking the carries throughout most of the first quarter, it's safe to assume the fourth-year pro out of Arizona State is the backup running back going into the 2025 campaign.
With White out for the rest of the evening, the Bucs will turn to Sean Tucker, Josh Williams and Owen Wright for carries for the remainder of the game.
Throughout the first quarter of the preseason affair, the Bucs dominated on the offensive side of the ball. Tampa held possession for just over 14 minutes on two possessions while Tennessee had the ball for just 58 seconds, going three-and-out on its opening drive.
The Bucs' first possession lasted seven plays and spanned 55 yards, ending in a Chase McLaughlin field goal from 45 yards out to take a 3-0 lead.
Cam Ward led the Titans on his first NFL drive but threw two incompletions, leading to an early punt from Johnny Hekker.
The Bucs kept the ball for the final 10 minutes in the quarter, ending up right outside of the end zone going into the second quarter. On the first play after the teams switched sides, Tucker ran the ball in from two yards out to take a 10-0 lead.
It remains to be seen how much more Ward will play tonight, but it's clear that he hasn't played enough to get some good reps on tape. The hope is that the Titans will be able to give Ward more of that playing time in the second quarter and beyond.
