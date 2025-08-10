Titans RB Leaves Buccaneers Game With Injury
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is no longer playing in the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, Spears has been taken in a cart to the locker room for further evaluation.
Spears appeared to suffer a lower leg injury and is exiting the game during the second quarter against the Buccaneers. He played during the team's second possession of the second quarter and caught a pass from backup quarterback Brandon Allen for 13 yards on 3rd-and-15, resulting in the punting unit coming onto the field.
Spears finished the game with three carries for -1 yard and that lone catch for 13 yards.
If Spears' injury is serious, it could seriously derail the Titans' plans in the backfield for the early part of the season. Spears was viewed going into the 2025 campaign as a player who could experience a breakout season.
"It's still too early to make a definitive judgement on the offensive line as a whole. With improved personnel, the group should be better this fall. In some of the run periods, I've noticed the group opening up some pretty nice running lanes," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote earlier in training camp.
"One player I've noticed sprinting through the holes with some juice is running back Tyjae Spears, who has carried his momentum from the offseason into July. I'm expecting Tony Pollard to keep on keeping on this fall, but Spears sure looks like he's poised to be a more dynamic performer himself."
Spears is expected to be the primary backup behind Tony Pollard this season, but the Titans also drafted Michigan's Kalel Mullings in the sixth round as a likely third option in the backfield.
If Spears were to miss time, Mullings would likely receive some touches, but Pollard would also eat some of that workload, much like he did in the 2024 season.
The hope is that the injury isn't a serious one with Spears, but the Titans are probably going to be extra cautious while the team is still practicing for the next few weeks.
