Titans’ Calvin Ridley Catches Insane Touchdown
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is having quite a day for his team against the New York Jets.
After scoring his first touchdown on a run in the first half, Ridley found the end zone again after a wild catch from a pass from quarterback Will Levis.
Here's a look at the touchdown:
Levis threw the ball up to Ridley with two Jets defenders looking to make a play on the ball. However, he was able to thread the needle and find the small window where Ridley was able to make the touchdown catch.
Ridley now has two catches for 55 yards through the first three quarters of the game.
The score capped off a five-play, 71-yard drive to tie the game at 17-17 just before the end of the third quarter.
The Titans were able to get across midfield thanks to a big 21-yard scramble from Levis. On the play, Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson hurt his Achilles, resulting in him being carted off and being ruled out for the rest of the game. Johnson is the second Jets defender to leave the game with an injury, joining linebacker C.J. Mosley on the sidelines.
The injury and the subsequent touchdown have absolutely flipped the momentum for the game. The Jets had everything going right for them with two straight scores and a blocked punt — the second against the Titans in as many weeks.
The Jets appeared to be on the route to victory, but the Titans' quick run late in the third quarter has given them new life.
Now, it all comes down to the fourth quarter where every play matters. Whichever team can make the biggest play will likely be the team leaving Nissan Stadium with their first victory of the season.
